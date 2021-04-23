Hyperion Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $329,750.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.