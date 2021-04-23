HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. HyperQuant has a market cap of $43,837.39 and $5,949.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 77.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

