I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 1,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 361,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

