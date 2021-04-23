Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.92 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.12 million and $6.92 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $39,100.09 or 0.78955384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00276427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,644.95 or 1.00248768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $314.84 or 0.00635751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.80 or 0.01021371 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

