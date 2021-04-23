Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $42,056.50 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $13.04 million and $3.52 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $42,056.50 or 0.84016391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00272680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.92 or 0.99902948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00643206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01046834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

