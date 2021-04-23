Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ibstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

IBST stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 226.60 ($2.96). 707,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,944. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £928.06 million and a P/E ratio of -33.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

