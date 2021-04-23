ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.61

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $93.44, with a volume of 4814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

