ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00062493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00269976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00645312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.13 or 0.99970393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.36 or 0.01029347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.