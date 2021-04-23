ichi.farm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

