ICHI Price Reaches $10.05 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ICHI has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $130,496.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $10.05 or 0.00019858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00265291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00654282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.80 or 1.00033808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.46 or 0.01026311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

