IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of IDA traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.