Idavoll Network Reaches One Day Volume of $603,296.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $603,296.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

