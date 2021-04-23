Idena Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Idena has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $78,224.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,800,850 coins and its circulating supply is 40,265,863 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

