IDEX Price Down 19.3% This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $71.27 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

