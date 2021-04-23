Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $14.94 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Idle has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $277,279.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00022447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

