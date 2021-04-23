IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,932.96.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,193.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

