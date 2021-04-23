IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

