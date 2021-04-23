Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

