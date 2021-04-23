Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

