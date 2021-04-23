Illuvium Price Hits $66.36 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $382,491.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $66.36 or 0.00131020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00271124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00653202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.14 or 1.00104247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.48 or 0.01025646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

