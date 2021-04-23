IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.36 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

