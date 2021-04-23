Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.20. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.08.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.