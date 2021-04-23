Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMO stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

