Incent Price Tops $0.0768 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $395,961.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,691.96 or 0.99926021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00642431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.05 or 0.01027113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

