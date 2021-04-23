Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

Incyte stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.