Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.06. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 247,854 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

