Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Financial Contrast

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48% PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.68%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 8.38 $45.90 million $0.76 21.96 PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.82 $55.66 million $0.80 74.33

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

