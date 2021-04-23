Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 9,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

