Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Trading Down 2.3%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $77.26. 1,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after acquiring an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

