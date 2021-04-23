Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, reaching €146.65 ($172.53). The company had a trading volume of 643,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.11.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

