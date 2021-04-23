Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $8.14

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.14 or 0.00016331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $905,278.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00652296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00270256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01018176 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

