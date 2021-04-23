Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.73

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and traded as high as $45.41. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 2,321 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

