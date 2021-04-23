Inex Project Hits Market Cap of $258,820.32 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Inex Project has a market cap of $258,820.32 and approximately $381.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

