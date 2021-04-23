Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587 ($7.67).

Shares of Informa stock traded down GBX 6.22 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 546.38 ($7.14). 3,428,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 575.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.06. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

