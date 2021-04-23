Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 11,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

