Informa’s (IFJPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IFJPY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 11,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

