Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS IFSUF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

