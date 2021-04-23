Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of IFSUF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

