Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $13,547,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

