Ink 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,900.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $8,900.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

