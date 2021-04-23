Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce sales of $41.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $42.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $185.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

