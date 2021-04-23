Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 4,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.