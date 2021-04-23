Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 4,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.