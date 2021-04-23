Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Shares Up 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.37. 24,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 10,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

