InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.27. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 4,837 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

