INO COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $238,172.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $958.93 million and $238,172.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00010499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.13 or 0.07964043 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

