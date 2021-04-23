Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 34.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 10.1% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $12,035,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

