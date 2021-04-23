Insider Buying: BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Purchases 7,009 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen purchased 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,700.00 per share, with a total value of $39,951,300.00.

BTCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,042,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,908. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

