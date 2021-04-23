Insider Buying: BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Purchases 7,009 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen purchased 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,700.00 per share, with a total value of $39,951,300.00.
BTCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,042,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,908. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
BTCS Company Profile
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.