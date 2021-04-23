Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 13,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,713. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $256.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.