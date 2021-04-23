Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Buys 21,600 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,019. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The stock has a market cap of C$842.85 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

